A tsunami hit along the coast of the Sunda Strait on 22 December 2018 at 21:27 hours (local time), affecting five districts in Banten and Lampung provinces with Pandeglang District as the most affected. The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) confirmed that the tsunami was caused by eruptions from Anak Krakatau volcano triggering an underwater landslide.