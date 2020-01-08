Indonesia: Banten, Dki Jakarta and Jawa Barat Province - Imagery analysis: 2 January 2020 | Published 8 January 2020 | Version 1.0

Satellite detected water extent as of 2 January 2020 over Banten, Dki Jakarta and Jawa Barat Province of Indonesia

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in Banten, Dki Jakarta and Jawa Barat Province of Indonesia as observed from Sentinel1 imagery acquired on the 2 January 2020. Approximately 258 km2 of land appear to be flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 2 January 2020 may seriously underestimate presence of standing flood water in built up areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.