Indonesia | Anak Krakatau volcanic eruption - DG ECHO Daily Map | 02/05/2022

On 24 April 2022, Anak Krakatau erupted and the ash column reached up to 3 km high from the summit of the volcano. National Authorities raised the Alert Level to III (Standby Phase).

PAST ACTIVITY

On 22 December 2018 a Tsunami was generated by the collapse of the Anak Krakatau Volcano, with waves propagating in all directions inside the Sunda Strait, the sea portion between the Java and Sumatra Islands. The Tsunami caused 437 fatalities.