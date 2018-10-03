03 Oct 2018

Earthquake and Tsunami in Indonesia

Map
from International Charter Space and Major Disasters
Published on 29 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.02 MB)

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake occurred off the central Indonesian Island of Sulawesi on 28 September triggering a tsunami with 3 metre high waves.

At least 844 people are reported to have lost their lives, 600 have been hospitalized and almost 50,000 people have been displaced. Vice-President Jusuf Kalla has said the final death toll could be in the thousands.

The worst affected areas were the city of Palu where buildings and other infrastructure with rescuers still unable to reach the Donggala regency where 300,000 reside.

Relief efforts lead by the Indonesian red Cross are assisting in the evacuation of survivors and delivering food and water. A damaged airport, impassable roads and damaged powerlines have hampered efforts to assist remote regions.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.