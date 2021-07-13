Requests for Assistance related to COVID-19 | January-June 2021 | DG ECHO Daily Map | 13/07/2021

Between 1 January – 30 June 2021, the ERCC has received 34 requests through the UCPM for personal protective or medical equipment, diagnostic tests, medical teams, medicines and vaccines. 30 of these requests have been responded to, partially or in full. 5 requests have been closed.

In addition, 10 countries (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bolivia, Cabo Verde, Ecuador, Jamaica, Kenya, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Tunisia) and the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) have also expressed interest in receiving COVID-19 vaccines from the EU.