Language map of India (April 2020)

Language Data for India

According to the Census of India of 2011, India has 123 major languages, of which 30 were spoken by more than a million native speakers. English is used in higher education and in some areas of the Indian government. Hindi, the language most commonly spoken as a mother tongue (primary language) in India, serves as the lingua franca across much of north and central India. Bengali is the second most commonly spoken primary language, with a significant number of speakers in eastern and northeastern regions.