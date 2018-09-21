India | Monsoon Season Floods Impact – Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 21/09/2018

A Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA) is being led by the Government of the State of Kerala and conducted jointly by the UN, the EU and the World Bank. It aims to assess the impact of the floods on infrastructure, housing, livelihoods and all the other sectors and develop a recovery strategy. One EUCPM (EU Civil Protection Mechanism) expert on WASH was selected to be deployed to Thiruvananthapuram for a mission from 17 September to 11 October 2018