India | Dought Situation - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 10/01/2019
SITUATION
Due to the underperforming last monsoon season (2018), peninsular and North-east India are facing a mild to severe drought.
Accumulated precipitation deficits are severe and expose already strained Indian water resources. Several Indian States declared drought, with both agriculture and water supply being affected. Rural communities are in turmoil and ask for more support from authorities.
The precipitation outlook is within average, but given the high rainfall seasonality in the centre and south of the country, little rainfall is expected for the next few months in most of the drought-affected areas, which are now entering the dry season.