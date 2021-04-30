India | COVID-19 & UCPM response | DG ECHO Daily Map | 30/04/2021

On 23 April the Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated to support India in its response to COVID-19. The requests cover liquid oxygen (and related required appliances), ventilators and medicines used in the treatment of COVID-19.

Offers have been made by Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Denmark, Finland, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Sweden. The assistance offered by Romania and 700 concentrators from Ireland were delivered as of 30 April 2021.