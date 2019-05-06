06 May 2019

India, Bangladesh - Tropical Cyclone Fani - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 06/05/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 06 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (907.75 KB)
  • Following the passage of Tropical Cyclone FANI, over north-eastern India and western Bangladesh on 3-5 May, the death toll and the damage has increased.
  • As of 6 May at least 42 people have been reported dead in Odisha (India) and another 17 in Bangladesh. Odisha state has been the most heavily affected by the passage of the Tropical Cyclone, with electricity and infrastructure being massively damaged. According to Indian national authorities, all families in the districts of Puri and Khurda (Odisha State) have been "extremely severely affected" and aid and restoration work is underway across in north- eastern states of India.
  • In Bangladesh, 13 000 houses have been damaged across the country and national humanitarian aid is assisting affected families.
  • The early evacuation of 1 million people in India and 1.6 million in Bangladesh prevented a higher number of fatalities, considering the Cyclone's severity.
    Source DG ECHO, UNOCHA

