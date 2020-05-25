India, Bangladesh | Tropical Cyclone AMPHAN Impact Overview– DG ECHO Daily Map | 25/05/2020

EU Response

A total of EUR 1.5 million, through the Acute Large Emergency Response Tool (ALERT), was allocated on 21 May to respond to the humanitarian needs (WASH, food, shelter, NFIs and livelihood support) of the most affected population, specifically:

EUR 500,000 in West Bengal State (India);

EUR 1 million in Bangladesh.

In addition, EUR 100,000 replenishment was allocated to the Forecast-based Action by the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) through the IFRC and the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

Copernicus was activated on 20 May: 2 delineation maps and 1 grading map produced.