India - Assam: Situation as of July 08 - 15, 2020 - Disaster extent overview

Interpretation

Since the beginning of July 2020 heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding in the north-eastern Indian state of Assam.

The map shows the flood situation caused by continuing rainfalls around the river Brahmaputra. The flood analysis layer is extracted from eight Sentinel-1 data acquired between July 08, 2020 and July 15, 2020. The main part of the reference water extent was calculated based on time series analysis of 361 Sentinel-2 data collected between July 16, 2019 and July 16, 2020. For the areas which are not covered by this reference water, a reference water extent based on SRTM water body data (SWBD) from 2005 was used.