Based on the analysis of COSI SAR image of 27-May-2020 (1730 Hrs 1ST)

About the Event

Cydone AMPHAN made the landfall between Oigha in West Bengal and Hatia Islands of Bangladesh. Under the influence of the Cydone . heavy incessant rains and wind induced damage were reported in various pans of West Bengal in the fourth week of May, 2020 (Source: News Media. CWC).