Cumulative Heavy Rain Inundated areas in Part of West Bengal State (25 May 2020)

Based on the analysis of RADARSAT-2 SAR, ALOS2 PALSAR NOVASAR SAR, SENTINEL 1 SAR, Terra SAR X & Other sources of images of 21, 22 & 24-May-2020

About the Event

Cyclone AMPHAN made the landfall between Digha in West Bengal and Hatia Islands of Bangladesh. Under the influence of the Cyclone , heavy incessant rains and wind induced damage were reported in various parts of West Bengal in the fourth week of May, 2020 (Source: News Media, CWC).

Satellite Observations

This map highlights the inundation due to rains in 10 districts of West Bengal during 21,22 & 24-May-2020 .