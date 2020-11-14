Tropical Storm Iota - Estimated Impacts - Advisory 5, 14 November 2020 1000 EST

Summary:

At 1000 AM EST (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Iota was located near latitude 12.7 North, longitude 76.2 West.

Iota is moving toward the west-southwest near 5 mph (7 km/h).

A westward motion with some increase in forward speed is expected to begin later today and continue through Monday.

On the forecast track, Iota will move across the central Caribbean Sea during the next day or so, and approach the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras on Monday.

The government of Colombia has issued a Tropical Storm warning for the islands of San Andres and Providencia.

Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 km/h) with higher gusts.

Steady to rapid strengthening is likely to begin tonight or Sunday, and Iota is forecast to be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches Central America.

Rainfall: Iota is expected to produce the following rainfall accumulations through Thursday:

Honduras, northern Nicaragua, eastern Guatemala, southern Belize: 8 to 16 inches (200 to 400 mm). Isolated maximum totals of 20-30 inches (500 to 750 mm) will be possible, especially from northeast Nicaragua into northern Honduras.

Costa Rica, Panama, and northern Colombia: 4 to 8 inches (100 to 200 mm), with isolated maximum totals of 12 inches (300 mm).

This rainfall would lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain.

El Salvador, southern Nicaragua and southern Honduras: 2 to 4 inches (50 to 100 mm), with isolated maximum totals of 6 inches (150 mm).

Jamaica: 1 to 3 inches (25 to 75 mm)