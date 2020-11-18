Satellite detected water extents between 13 & 17 November 2020 in Honduras (Imagery analysis: 13 - 17 November 2020 | Published 18 November 2020 | Version 1.0)

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters (cumulative) aggregated using NOAA20-VIIRS in Honduras between 13 and 17 November 2020. Based on Worldpop spatial demographic data, about 140,000 people are exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the department of Cortes with ~80,000 people, Choluteca with ~23,000 people, and Valle with ~14,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.