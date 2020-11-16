Honduras
Mapbook: Hurricane Iota, Honduras, 15 November 2020
Attachments
Contents:
• PDC-UNOCHA Joint Hurricane Winds Exposure Analysis - Honduras, Adv. 10 15NOV20 2100UTC / 1500CST
• TAOS Estimated Impacts Product, Adv. 10 15NOV20 2100UTC / 1500CST
• Honduras COVID-19 Planning Profile
• Honduras COVID-19 Cases, 15NOV
• Honduras Multi-Hazard Risk Index
• Honduras Resilience Index
• Honduras Vulnerability Index
• Honduras Coping Capacity Index
• Honduras Vulnerable Health Status Index
• Honduras Infrastructure Capacity Index
• Honduras Health Care Capacity Index