Haiti
Who, What, Where - Sud Département by Commune for Health Sector (as at 01 Sept 2021)
Attachments
Map shows who is doing what and where by Commune in Sud Département for Health sector. Governmental and National NGO's are listed in bold text, with International responding agencies listed in plain text. The number of activities are colour-coded by status as Activity status: Unknown Activity status: Planned Activity status: Ongoing Activity status: Complete Département and Commune labels are followed by their p-codes. This product is designed to be printed at A3.