Tropical Storm Laura - Accumulated Rainfall Over a 3-hour Period 23 August 2020 1700EDT
Tropical Storm Laura Advisory 16 23AUG 1700EDT
TS Laura is located in the Caribbean Sea with maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h (60 mph) with higher gusts.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
The entire coast of Haiti;
Inagua and the Ragged Islands in southeastern Bahamas;
Little Cayman and Cayman Brac;
Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Las Tunas, Holguin, Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Ciego De Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth.