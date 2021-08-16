Preliminary Satellite Derived Earthquake Damage Assessment -,Nippe, Grand'Anse and South Departments, Haiti, 16 August 2021

Haiti Earthquake Overview

A magnitude 7.2 earthquake struck Haiti on August 14 2021, at 8:29am local time. The earthquake occurred 78 miles (125km) west of the capital city of Port-au-Prince at a depth of 6.2 miles (10 kilometres). The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded in Haiti’s southwest peninsula, approximately 125km west of Port-au-Prince. The United States Geological Society (USGS) scientists expect that this event will trigger aftershocks which will decrease in frequency over time.

Damage

Three departments have been affected: Nippe, Grande'Anse and the Sud, specifically the cities of Les Cayes, Jeremie and Anse à Veux. According to ECHO, 1,860 houses have been damaged or destroyed in Nippe, with data unavailable for other departments. Other reports indicate that more than 700 collapsed buildings have been destroyed, including hospitals and schools and at least 3,778 homes destroyed with further damage to infrastructure and roads.

Deaths and Injuries

A number of sources have noted that the Civil Protection authorities report 304 deaths and 1,800 injured with numbers expected to rise.

Storm Grace

Tropical storm Grace is approaching Haiti from East-South-East and it is expected to make landfall on 16th August. Heavy rains are expected across southern terrains which may lead to flash floods and urban flooding, and possible mudslides.

Actions

The United Nations Satellite Centre was activated to support the disaster assessment (GLIDE number: EQ-2021-000116-HTI/EQ20210814HTI)