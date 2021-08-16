Miragoane - Haiti: Earthquake - Situation as 15/08/2021

Map Information

A strong earthquake of 7.2 M hit the South of Haiti on 14th August 2021 at 12:29 UTC. The epicenter of the quake was about 12 km Northeast of Saint-Louis-Du-Sud, at a depth of 10 km. According to the media, at least 300 people were killed and 1800 injured.

The present map shows the earthquake damage grade assessment in the area of Miragoane (Haiti). The thematic layer has been derived from post-event satellite image by means of visual interpretation. "Not analysed" indicates an area that could not be analysed in any of the post-event images. The scale of analysis is 1:5000. The estimated geometric accuracy (RMSE) is 100 m or better, from native positional accuracy of the background satellite image. The minimum mapping unit (MMU) is 1.25 sq m .