Haiti | 7.2 M Earthquake - EU Response - DG ECHO Daily Map | 27/09/2021

€ 3 million in humanitarian funding to address urgent needs

Transport of humanitarian needs via 3 flights of the EU Humanitarian Air Bridge. On 17-18 September, the Commissioner for crisis management, Janez Lenarčič visited Haiti.

EUCP Team Alpha (18/08 - 15/09): Team leader (FR), deputy team leader (CZ), 2 information management experts (CZ, ES), WASH expert (SE), 2 health experts (IT, ES), logistics expert (ES), operational expert (FR), 2 structural engineers (ES), security expert (SE), technical assistance and support team (TAST) of 8 experts (SE), 2 ERCC liaison officers.

EUCP Team Bravo (01/09 – 29/09 ): Team leader (FR), deputy team leader (FR), information management expert (SE), 2 security experts (FR, ES), TAST of 5 experts (SE), 1 ERCC liaison officer