Haiti | 5.9 M Earthquake of 7 October - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) | DG ECHO Daily Map | 08/10/2018

A 5.9 magnitude (11 km depth) earthquake struck off the northwestern coast of Haiti on 7 October at 00:11 UTC. The earthquake was felt across the country. There was no tsunami warning in effect.

DG ECHO’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is closely monitoring the situation and liaising with DG ECHO offices in the region. One DG ECHO expert from DG ECHO Haiti is on the ground conducting needs assessment and another one has been deployed from the Managua office in support of DG ECHO Haiti and he is now in Port-au-Prince.