Damage Assessment in Port-A-Piment and Coteaux communes, South department as of 23 August 2021 - Imagery Analysis: 23/08/2021 Published 01/09/2021 V1

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures/buildings in Port-A-Piment and Coteaux Communes, South department of Haiti as detected by Pleiades image acquired on 23 August 2021. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT has identified 41 damaged structures, 72 potentially damaged structures, 5 road obstacles and 47 landslide locations.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).