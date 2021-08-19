Damage Assessment in Baraderes commune, Nippes department, Haiti as of 18 August 2021

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures/buildings in Baraderes commune, Nippes department of Haiti as detected by using a satellite image acquired after the earthquake.

UNOSAT analysis used a Worldview-3 image acquired on 16 August 2021, and a Resurs-P image acquired on 18 August 2021, as a post-event images. Within the analyzed area, UNOSAT identified 7 potentially damaged structures.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).