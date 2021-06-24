Satellite detected water over Jawalla and Imbaimadai town along the Mazaruni river as of 23 June 2021, Region 7 - Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Guyana

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water along the Mazaruni river in Cuyuni-Mazaruni Region of Guyana, as observed from a Sentinel-1 radar image acquired on 23rd of June 2021, at 22:15 UTC. Within the analyzed area of approximately 480 km2, a total of about 1km2 of lands appear to be flooded. The water extent appears to have decreased of ~3km2 since the 9th of June 2021.

This is a preliminary analysis that has not yet been validated in the field.

Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.