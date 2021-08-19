Satellite detected water extent in Region 9 - Upper Takutu - Upper Essequibo, Guyana as of 16 August 2021

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in the Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Regions of Guyana using NOAA-VIIRS between 12th and 16th of August 2021. Within the analysed area of about 24,462 km2, a total of about 1417 km2 of lands were observed as flooded. Based on Worldpop spatial demographic data,approximately 2153 people are exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.