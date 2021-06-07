Satellite Detected Water Extent Between 2 & 6 June 2021 in Guyana - Imagery Analysis: 2 - 6 June 2021 published 7 june 2021 V1

This map illustrates cumulative floods using NOAA20-VIIRS data in Guyana between the 2nd and the 6th of June 2021.

Within the analyzed cloud free zones of about 200,000 km2, a total of about 5,000 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 80,000 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. The potentially exposed population is mainly located in the Region 6 with ~22,000 people, Region 3 with ~19,000 and Region 5 with ~15,000 people.

This is a preliminary analysis that has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.