Satellite detected water extent along the Rupununi River, Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo, Guyana as of 26 May 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters along the Rupununi river in Upper Takutu-Upper Essequibo Region of Guyana as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 26 May 2022 at 09:45 UTC. Within the analyzed area of about 14,000 km2, a total of about 320 km2 of lands were observed as flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to the United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT). Important note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas