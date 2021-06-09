Guyana: Preliminary Satellite Derived Flood Assessment (9 June 2021)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

Inundated agricultural fields observed in the coastal Regions (2, 3, 4 & 5) north-east of Guyana as of 06 June 2021;

Increased water level of the Moruka river, Pomeroon-Supenaam (Region 2) as of 06 June 2021;

Potentially affected structures observed along the Berbice river in Kwakwani town, Upper Demerara-Berbice Region as of 06 June 2021;

No floods observed along the Demerara and the Rio Cuyuni rivers, Regions 7 & 10 as of 08 June 2021;