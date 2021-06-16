Guyana

Guyana: Preliminary Satellite Derived Flood Assessment (16 June 2021)

SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

• Increased water level of the Mazaruni river, AOI 1 and AOI2 in Mazaruni/L.B.E.Rive Sub-Region,
Region 7- Cuyuni-Mazaruni as of 14 June 2021;

• Inundated structures along the Mazaruni river in AOI1, Mazaruni/L.B.E.Rive Sub-Region, Region 7-Cuyuni-Mazaruni as of 14 and 15 June 2021;

• Inundated mine area in AOI2, Mazaruni/L.B.E.Rive Sub-Region, Region 7- Cuyuni-Mazaruni as of 13 June 2021;

• Affected road near by Imbaimadai town in AOI2, Mazaruni/L.B.E.Rive Sub-Region, Region 7- Cuyuni-Mazaruni as of 13 June 2021;

