Guyana
Guyana: Preliminary Satellite Derived Flood Assessment (16 June 2021)
Attachments
SUMMARY OF FINDINGS
• Increased water level of the Mazaruni river, AOI 1 and AOI2 in Mazaruni/L.B.E.Rive Sub-Region,
Region 7- Cuyuni-Mazaruni as of 14 June 2021;
• Inundated structures along the Mazaruni river in AOI1, Mazaruni/L.B.E.Rive Sub-Region, Region 7-Cuyuni-Mazaruni as of 14 and 15 June 2021;
• Inundated mine area in AOI2, Mazaruni/L.B.E.Rive Sub-Region, Region 7- Cuyuni-Mazaruni as of 13 June 2021;
• Affected road near by Imbaimadai town in AOI2, Mazaruni/L.B.E.Rive Sub-Region, Region 7- Cuyuni-Mazaruni as of 13 June 2021;
- International Charter Space and Major Disasters
- No need to post activation news