Guyana | Floods and UCPM assistance (DG ECHO Daily Map | 24/06/2021)
EU Response
▪ Heavy rainfall during May and June affected Guyana, impacting more than 36,000 households and displacing approximately 1,000 households.
▪ On 9 June, the President of Guyana declared a national disaster.
▪ On 15 June, Guyana requested assistance from the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) to respond to the floods.
▪ France has offered 500 kitchen sets, 1,000 tarpaulins, 1,500 mosquito nets, 1,000 buckets and 1,000 jerrycans. All items were delivered to Guyana on 20 June.
▪ EUR 150,000 in humanitarian funding to support the Guyana Red Cross Society through IFRC’s Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF).
▪ On 14-15 June, Copernicus EMS has produced 7 delineation maps