epublic of Guinea | Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 18/03/2021

EU Response

On 18 February, Guinea requested assistance through EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for personal protective equipment and laboratory equipment.

On 18 February, France offered 510 personal protective kits. The assistance arrived to Conakry on 23 February. A second offer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from France has been accepted by the Guinean authorities on 15th March

On 19 February, the European Commission announced EUR 200,000 in emergency humanitarian funding through a contribution to the International Federation of the Red Cross/Red Crescent Disaster Emergency Relief Fund (IFRC-DREF).

On 26 February, the European Commission mobilised an additional EUR 1 million in emergency humanitarian funding.

On 4 March, Germany offered (in-kind assistance) PPE. Guinean authorities accepted the offer on the same day.