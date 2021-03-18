epublic of Guinea | Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 18/03/2021

Guinea + 2 more

EU Response

  • On 18 February, Guinea requested assistance through EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) for personal protective equipment and laboratory equipment.

  • On 18 February, France offered 510 personal protective kits. The assistance arrived to Conakry on 23 February. A second offer of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) from France has been accepted by the Guinean authorities on 15th March

  • On 19 February, the European Commission announced EUR 200,000 in emergency humanitarian funding through a contribution to the International Federation of the Red Cross/Red Crescent Disaster Emergency Relief Fund (IFRC-DREF).

  • On 26 February, the European Commission mobilised an additional EUR 1 million in emergency humanitarian funding.

  • On 4 March, Germany offered (in-kind assistance) PPE. Guinean authorities accepted the offer on the same day.

  • ERCC continues to monitor the situation closely and invites all Member and Participating States to assess the possibility to provide assistance.

