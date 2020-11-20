Satellite detected waters in Petén department of Guatemala as of 18 November 2020 - Imagery analysis: 18 November 2020 | Published 20 November 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Petén department of Guatemala as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 18 November 2020 at 18:06 local time.

Within the analyzed area of about 3,400 km2, a total of about 100 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 4,200 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.