Satellite detected waters and potential affected buildings in Puerto Barrios municipality, Izabal department of Guatemala as of 25 November 2020 - Imagery analysis: 25 November 2020 | Published 2 December 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters and potential affected buildings in Puerto Barrios municipality, Izabal department of Guatemala as observed from a WorldView-3 image acquired on 25 November 2020 at 10:28 Local time. Within the analyzed area of about 230 km2, a total of about 100 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. About 220 buildings are identified as damaged and 30 as potentially damaged. Some roads were also identified as potentially damaged.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.