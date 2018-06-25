Guatemala - Fuego Volcano Eruption | Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 25/06/2018

The Guatemalan authorities activated the EUCPM on 15 June to request expertise in volcanology, early warning and contingency planning. Following the request for assistance of 15 June, a EUCP Team consisting of eight members, including an ERCC Liaison Officer has been established and has been deployed as of 23 June for duration of 22 days. The team is composed of experts in detection and monitoring of lahars, infrasound monitoring networks, risk management, early warning systems, as well as technical assistance, a team leader and an ERCC Liaison Officer.