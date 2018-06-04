Guatemala | Fuego Volcano Eruption - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/06/2018

Fuego Volcano, located 40 km southwest of the capital, Guatemala City, erupted on 3 June 2018, spewing pyroclastic flows, lava and ash (up to 10 km) affecting different areas of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez and Escuintla. As of 4 June morning, the Institute for Volcanology (INSIVUMEH) reported that the eruption finished although there is still ash falling in a range of 20 km from the crater; the centre indicated that further eruption is still possible.