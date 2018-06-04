04 Jun 2018

Guatemala | Fuego Volcano Eruption - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 04/06/2018

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 04 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (789.95 KB)

Fuego Volcano, located 40 km southwest of the capital, Guatemala City, erupted on 3 June 2018, spewing pyroclastic flows, lava and ash (up to 10 km) affecting different areas of Chimaltenango, Sacatepéquez and Escuintla. As of 4 June morning, the Institute for Volcanology (INSIVUMEH) reported that the eruption finished although there is still ash falling in a range of 20 km from the crater; the centre indicated that further eruption is still possible.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.