23 May 2019

Guatemala – Forest Fires season 2018 - 2019 - Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) – DG ECHO Daily Map | 23/05/2019

Map
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.1 MB)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• According to CONRED (Guatemalan Coordination Agency for Disaster Reduction), as of 20 May 2019, the ongoing forest fires have burnt 10 179 hectares during the 2018-2019 fire season.

• The past two weeks forest fires were mostly concentrated in the Petén department, were at the moment 9 of the 10 active fires are situated.

• The rain season has started in many areas of the country, and it is expected that the number of forest fires will start diminishing within the next days due to the weather conditions.

• On 14 May, CONRED requested technical assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM) for strategic and operational support in fire management and response. The European Commission is responding to the emergency with a EU Civil Protection Team (EUCPT) four fire experts accompanied by a team leader, an ERCC liaison officer and technical support and assistance team members

