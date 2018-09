PDC-26W-12A

JTWC Summary: TYPHOON 26W (MANGKHUT), LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 252 NM EAST- NORTHEAST OF ANDERSEN AFB, GUAM, HAS TRACKED WEST-SOUTHWESTWARD AT 18 KNOTS OVER THE PAST SIX HOURS. MAXIMUM SIGNIFICANT WAVE HEIGHT AT 091800Z IS 26 FEET.

NEXT WARNINGS AT 100300Z, 100900Z, 101500Z AND 102100Z.