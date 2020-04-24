Greece + 6 more

Southeastern Europe | UCPM response to the migration crisis – DG ECHO Daily Map | 24/04/2020

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

Attachments

Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) response

To Serbia

  • On 24 March, Serbia requested assistance from the UCPM Member and Participating States to ensure basic temporary accommodation in reception centres.
  • AT, IE, SI (through the UCPM), and HU (on a bilateral basis) have offered more than 9,200 non-food items.
  • Non-food items from SI and HU have been already provided.

To Greece

  • On 16 April, Greece requested assistance again from the UCPM Member and Participating States for the decongestion of reception centres across Aegean Islands.
  • AT has offered 181 (living and sanitary) containers, CZ around 64,000 non-food items, and NL 1 fully equipped medical station.

Related Content