Greece + 6 more
Southeastern Europe | UCPM response to the migration crisis – DG ECHO Daily Map | 24/04/2020
Attachments
Union Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) response
To Serbia
- On 24 March, Serbia requested assistance from the UCPM Member and Participating States to ensure basic temporary accommodation in reception centres.
- AT, IE, SI (through the UCPM), and HU (on a bilateral basis) have offered more than 9,200 non-food items.
- Non-food items from SI and HU have been already provided.
To Greece
- On 16 April, Greece requested assistance again from the UCPM Member and Participating States for the decongestion of reception centres across Aegean Islands.
- AT has offered 181 (living and sanitary) containers, CZ around 64,000 non-food items, and NL 1 fully equipped medical station.