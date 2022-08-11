Satellite detected water extents in Banjul, Kanifing, and Brikama regions, Gambia as of 10 August 2022 - Imagery Analysis: 10/08/2022 | Published 11/08/2022 V1

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Satellite detected water in Banjul, Kanifing, and Brikama Regions, Gambia as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 10 Aug 2021 at 18:18 local time. Within the analyzed cloud free zones of about 960 km2, about 26 km2 of lands appear to be flooded.

Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters in the analyzed area, the potentially exposed population is mainly located in the districts of Kanifing with ~ 7,300 people, Kombo North/St Marie with ~ 7,000 and Kombo South with ~ 4,100 people.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).