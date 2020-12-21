Satellite detected waters in Labasa Tikina, Macuata Province, Northern Division of Fiji as of 19 December 2020 - Imagery analysis: 19 December 2020 | Published 20 December 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Labasa Tikina, Macuata Province, Northern Division of Fiji as observed from a Sentinel-1 image acquired on 19 October 2020 at 18:32 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 200 km2, a total of about 4 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 200 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.