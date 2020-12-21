Satellite detected waters in Bua Tikina, Bua Province, Northern Division of Fiji as of 19 December 2020 - Imagery analysis: 19 December 2020 | Published 20 December 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in Bua Tikina, Bua Province, Northern Division of Fiji as observed from a RCM-2 image acquired on 19 October 2020 at 05:39 local time. Within the analyzed area of about 40 km2, a total of about 1 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 30 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Important Note: Flood analysis from radar images may underestimate the presence of standing waters in built-up areas and densely vegetated areas due to backscattering properties of the radar signal.