Fiji
Republic of Fiji: Lau Province, Eastern Division | Published 15 April 2020 | Version 1.0
This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Lau Province, Eastern Division, Republic of Fiji as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone Harold-20 on 08 April 2020. UNITARUNOSAT analysis used a Pleiades image acquired on 10 April 2020. Within Ono District, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified 23 potentially damages structures. Taking into account the prebuilding footprints provided by OpenStreetMap, this represents about 8% of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.