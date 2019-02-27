Fiji: Tropical Cyclone Pola Category 2 (27 February 2019)

TROPICAL CYCLONE THREAT TRACK MAP

Note: the past cyclone track may be adjusted on the basis of later information. The forecast track is considered the most likely based on the information available at time of analysis, and there may be other possible future tracks.

For the 24 hr and 48 hr positions, the three radii represent the extent of Hurricane, Storm and Gale winds away from the centre.

Name: Tropical Cyclone POLA

Situation At: 0000 UTC Wednesday 27 February 2019

Location: 19.4S, 177.0W

Recent Movement: SSW at 28 km/h

Fiji time is UTC +12 hours.

For example, 0000 UTC Saturday is 1200 Saturday Fiji time.

For example, 1800 UTC Saturday is 0600 Sunday Fiji time.

Category Cyclone 1 has mean winds 34-47 knots with a central pressure greater than 985 hPa

Category Cyclone 2 has mean winds 48-63 knots with a central pressure 985-970 hPa

Category Cyclone 3 has mean winds 64-85 knots with a central pressure 970-945 hPa

Category Cyclone 4 has mean winds 86-107 knots with a central pressure 945-910 hPa

Category Cyclone 5 has mean winds greater than 107 knots with a central pressure less than 910 hPa