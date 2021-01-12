Damage Assessment in Vuya tikina, Bua province, Northern division of Fiji as of 31 December 2020 - Imagery analysis: 31 December 2020 | Published 12 January 2021 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Vuya tikina, Bua province, Northern division of Fiji as detected by satellite images acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone YASA. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a WorldView-1 image acquired on 31 December 2020 as a post-event image. Within the island extent, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified 33 damaged structures and 46 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by OpenStreetMap, this represents about 20% of the total number of structures.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.