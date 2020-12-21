Damage Assessment in Vunua Levu Island, Bua Tikina, Bua Province, Northern Division of Fiji as of 19 December 2020 - Imagery analysis: 19 December 2020 | Published 21 December 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Vunua Levu Island,

Bua Tikina, Bua Province, Northern Division of Fiji as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone YASA on 17 December 2020.

UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Pleiades images acquired on 19 and 20 December 2020 as post event image. Within the analysis extent about 230 Km2, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones 195 potentially damaged structures.

Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by OpenStreetMap, this represents about 15% of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.