Damage Assessment in Kia Island, Macuata Province, Northern Division of Fiji as of 27 December 2020 - Imagery analysis: 27 December 2020 | Published 28 December 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Kia Island, Macuata province, Northern division of Fiji as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone YASA.

UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used WorldView-1 image acquired on 27 December 2020 as a post-event image. Within the island extent, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud-free zones 6 damaged structures and 10 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by OpenStreetMap, this represents about 17% of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud-free areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.