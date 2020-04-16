Damage Assessment in Kadavu Province, Eastern Division, Republic of Fiji - 14 April 2020

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures and buildings in Kadavu Province, Eastern Division, Republic of Fiji as detected by satellite image acquired after landfall of the Tropical Cyclone Harold-20 on 08 April 2020. UNITAR-UNOSAT analysis used a Pleiades image acquired on 12 April 2020. Within the Kadavu Province boundary, UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones 1,003 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre­building footprints provided by OpenStreetMap, this represents about 22% of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.