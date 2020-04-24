Buildings Damage Assessment & Related Density in Kadavu Province, Eastern Division, Republic of Fiji - 19 April 2020

This map illustrates potentially damaged structures, buildings and their related density in Kadavu Province, Eastern Division, Republic of Fijt as detected by satellite images acquired on {2 April 2020. Within the Kadavu Province,

UNITAR-UNOSAT identified in the cloud free zones 1,003 potentially damaged structures. Taking into account the pre-building footprints provided by OpenStreetMap, this represents about 22% of the total number of structures within the analyzed cloud free areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.